Delhi police busts fake call center, Arrests 32 con men posing as foreigners

In a raid in Moti Nagar,the Delhi police busted a fake call center and arrested 32 con men allegedly duping foreign nationals by posing as Canadian police officials.They also confiscated 35 cell phones and 55 illegal VOIP software’s.

Explaining the modus operandi, the senior officer said: “The call centre was operational during night hours. The accused begun with a robocall claiming to be from Service Canada agency and informed the recipients that there were several allegations found linked with their SIN Numbers.” SIN is a nine-digit number that is required to work in Canada or to have access to government programs and benefits.

The victims were threatened with arrests if they failed to call back. Those who called back were subjected to further threats, but then offered a one-time chance to pay and settle the matter, the officer added. Victims were asked to hand over money through Bitcoins, ATM or gift cards, including those offered by credit card companies, he said.They used caller ID spoofing technology to mislead victims.

A Canadian national named Elvis Henry who lost $13,500 through the SIN scam lodged a complaint which later led to the tracing and busting of the cyber crime.