Justice S.A.Bobde to take oath as Chief Justice of India on today

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will take oath as the 47th Chief justice of India on today. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office of Chief Justice of India to Justice Bobde at 9.30 a.m. Justice Bobde will serve as CJI for around 18 months and retire on April 23, 2021.

Outgoing Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on October 18 had recommended Justice Bobde, the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor.

Born in Nagpur on April 24, 1956, Bobde completed his graduation and obtained a law degree from Nagpur University. He was enrolled on the roll of the Bar Council of Maharashtra in 1978 and was designated as Senior Advocate in 1998.

His career as a judge began on March 29, 2000, when he was appointed as an Additional Judge in the Bombay High Court, and he rose to become Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on October 16, 2012.He was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on April 12, 2013.

Justice Gogoi, the 46th Chief Justice of India, took charge on October 3, 2018, and demitted office on Sunday.