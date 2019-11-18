Katy Perry teams up with Dua Lipa to a mesmerizing Mumbai concert, OnePlus Music festival

American Pop sensation Katy Perry together with the Briton Dua Lipa took Mumbai by storm at the first ever edition of OnePlus Music festival

Katy Perry cheered the crowd when she said”I am going to sing all songs that you love tonight”and performed several of her hit tracks like “One That Got Away”, “Firework”, “Roar”, “I kissed a girl”, “One that got away”, “California gurls”, “Supernatural”, “Last Friday Night” live in stage among others at the OnePlus Music Festival.Her latest single ‘Harleys in Hawai’ was also performed yesterday.She was wearing a printed green off-shoulder jumpsuit.

British pop star Dua Lipa, who shot to fame with her hit single Be The One,first took the stage and entertained the audience together with music composer Amit Trivedi and EDM artiste Ritviz, entertained the audience at OnePlus Music Festival.

Over 20,000 music lovers gathered at the DY Patil Stadium for the first Oneplus Music festival held at Mumbai.