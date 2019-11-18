National Day: Oman pardons 332 prisoners, including 142 foreigners

332 prisoners, including 142 foreigners will be freed as they were given royal pardon by Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman in relation with the 49th National Day of the country. Sultan Qaboos bin Said on Sunday issued a royal pardon.

Oman celebrates its National Day on Nov. 18 every year to mark its independence from Portugal. It also celebrates the official birthday of Sultan Qaboos, who ascended the throne in 1970.

Oman has declared public holiday on November 27 and 28. The National Day celebrations will go on till November 30.