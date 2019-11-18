Pak minister advices to eat locust biriyani, Locust swarm attack Karachi wheat fileds

The Karachi city in North-East Pakistan is affected by locust attack. Vast swarms of locust are migrating from the Baluchistan province to Karachi fields.

The minister for Agriculture in Sindh province,Ismail had devised an out of the box idea to curb locust population.A social media post is viral in Pakistan in which the Agriculture minister Ismail, pointing to a flying swarm of locusts says jokingly “these are here so we can eat them”.After the post became viral many creative trollers have come with clips showing different menus to prepare locust dishes including a locust biriyani.Some even mention the calorie and nutrients present in locusts.

The Agriculture minister later said that organic ways of pest control would be employed to control locust swarms and the sprays will be distributed to farmers while maintaining that locusts are not a threat to humans and crops.