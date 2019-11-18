Propaganda against Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali on Twitter,Ramdev’s comments spark outrage

A propaganda against Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali with #BycottPatanjaliProducts is trending in Twitter since Saturday. The movement has gained momentum on Sunday and has changed now to #ShutdownPatanjali.An interview of Baba Ramdev on a TV channel in which he commented on Periyar community and Ambedkar followers sparked the outrage of Dalits who at first boycotted Patanjali products which later spread to become a movement.

In the interview Ramdev expressed his concern that the followers of Periyar are increasing and the sect which is typically Athiest consider God as the biggest devil.”Those with such a mindset are not good role models for the nation”.He added that Marx and Lenin can never guide India.

Baba Ramdev responded to the boycott propaganda that it is a form of ideological terrorism and the central government should make a law to curb terrorism of all kind. Baba said that he respects Ambedkar Saheb and had never distinguished a Dalit from upper caste Hindus.He said such negative propaganda should be banned in Social media.

Dalit movement head Nitin Meshram in a Tweet said”The farmers who were cheated by Patanjali,by forceful acquisition of their farm land by incursion of government machinery should now respond.They should fight a legal war and we will support them for legal matters”