UAE citizens will be provided Visa-on-arrival in India

The government of India has announced that all UAE citizens travelling to India will be provided with visa-on-arrival effective from November 16, 2019. This visa-on-arrival service will be available at six designated International airports, including Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Visa-on-Arrival will be available to UAE nationals for a period of up to 60 days with double entry for business, tourism, conference and medical purposes.

Visa-on-arrival will be available only to those UAE nationals who have earlier obtained an e-visa or a normal paper visa for India, irrespective of whether the person actually visited India or not.

Those UAE nationals going to India for first time, may be advised to apply for e-visa or a normal paper visa.

Conditions for UAE nationals:

3.Pakistan-origin UAE nationals will not be eligible for the visa-on-Arrival scheme.

4.All other terms and conditions applicable to Japanese and South Korean nationals will also be applicable to UAE nationals.