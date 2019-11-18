UK’s Prince Andrews roasted for supporting billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrews of the royal British family got roasted in American channels after his controversial support of Jeffrey Epstein,the billionaire pedophile who died in prison serving his jail term.

The lawyers who represent 10 of child sexual predator’s victims observed that the UK Prince was adamant in his defense for his friendship with Epstein and commented that his unrepentant and implausible stature proves he really requires a session with FBI.

Prince Andrews in an interview given to Newsnight channel supported Epstein which ignited the ire of activists in UK and US.Gloria Allred,a high profile sexual harassment attorney and who is now representing 5 of Epstein’s victims said that the Prince had totally ignored the victims of his predator friends and he should also be interviewed by the FBI and prosecutors for the southern district of New York, who are still investigating Epstein cases.

Jeffrey Epstein the billionaire is known to have ties with Duke of York Prince Andrews, US President Donald Trump and former US Prez Bill Clinton.