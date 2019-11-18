Venice hit by major high tide flood,State of emergency declared

The city of Venice suffered a third major flooding in less than a week forcing the authorities to close the famed St.Mark’s Square.A state of emergency is being declared.High tides of upto 150 cm(5 ft) were experienced on Sunday while the rest of Italy was lashed in heavy rain .

The city’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro asked the Venetians to brace for more high tides.“Maximum attention for today’s tide,” he tweeted.Venice had an estimated loss of 1 billion euros on high tide floods.“St Mark’s Square is closed. Safety first,” he said as the sea water began to swamp the already devastated historic city where authorities have declared a state of emergency.

Venice experienced the highest level of high tide in half a century on Tuesday when the sea water rose to 187 cm.