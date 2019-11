Vijay’s ‘Bigil’ becomes highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu

Vijay’s latest release Bigil has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year in Tamil Nadu, beating Ajiths ‘Viswasam’.According to a report in the box-office tracking portal Cinetrak, Bigil at the end of its fourth weekend run in cinemas has grossed Rs 141.05 crore.

Ajith’s Viswasam grossed around Rs 140 crore in its lifetime run in Tamil Nadu, according to trade sources.

“Bigil is the second domestic Rs 200 crore grosser of the year among southern films after Saaho. Vijay is the fourth actor to conquer the feat after Rajinikanth, Prabhas and Yash,” the report said.

Cinetrak stated that Bigil has also emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film in Kerala, surpassing Shankar’s I. After its fourth weekend, Bigil stands at Rs 19.65 crore in Kerala.

Bigil, directed by Atlee, features Vijay in dual roles as a gangster and a football coach of a women’s team.