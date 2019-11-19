24 soldiers and 17 terrorists killed in clash

24 soldiers and 17 Islamic terrorists were killed in clashes in African country Mali. The clash between the terrorists and armed forces took place near the northeastern town of Tabankort on Monday. 29 soldiers were injured in the clash.

As per the authorities the Islamic terrorists attacked a joint patrolling team of Mali and Niger. The Army has claimed that over 100 hundred suspects were captured.

Though no militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack. Mali is a strong hold of Al Qaeda and IS.

Northern Mali fell into the hands of jihadists in 2012 before the militants were forced out by a French-led military intervention. Since then however, the border regions of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have become the theatre of repeated clashes with jihadist fighters.