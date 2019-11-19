3-Day mourning in UAE as Sheikh Khalifa’s brother passed away

Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE has passed away on Monday.

At the directives of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the UAE will observe official mourning for three days with the flag flown at half-mast.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has condoled the death of his brother .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted his condolences. “We express our deepest condolences to the people of the UAE and Al Nahyan family over the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed. The late Sheikh Zayed’s sons have left timeless marks on the country – they were the partners in founding this country. May God bless his soul and grant him mercy and paradise. May God grant the people of the UAE and his family the strength to endure and persevere,” he said.

خالص التعازي لشعب الإمارات ولآل نهيان الكرام في وفاة الشيخ سلطان بن زايد..أبناء زايد لهم بصمات خالدة في دولة الامارات..أبناء زايد لهم محبة مختلفة في قلب كل اماراتي..أبناء زايد شركاء تأسيس لن ينساهم الزمن..رحم الله الشيخ سلطان وأسكنه فسيح جنانه وألهمنا وشعب الامارات الصبر والسلوان pic.twitter.com/AXbEZDSrzF — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 18, 2019

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also tweeted condolences. “Today I lost my brother and friend, one of the most loyal and respectful persons in the country, and one of its national figures who worked with the late Sheikh Zayed in establishing the Union and serving its people.”