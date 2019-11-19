‘Chacha T20’, Ardent Virat Kohli fan from Pakistan

A Pakistani, Chaudhry Abdul Jalil, famously known as Chacha Cricket, can be seen cheering on the stands whenever the Pakistan team plays a match.He is a gallery celebrity and is well known for his green Sherwani catching camera glimpse then and now.

A another such Pakistani is ‘Chacha T20’,whose real name is Muhammad Zaman, a resident of Hafizabad from Pakistan.For Zaman, there’s no favorite cricketer of his in the Pakistan team. “I have seen Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Salim Malik play. Those cricketers who retired were like my brothers and those who are playing now are like my sons. So, there’s no favourite as such in Pakistan team. However, I strongly admired the skills of Abdur Razzaq.”

He is a celebrity in Cricket fraternity as he could be seen in the gallery holding a huge Pakistani Flag, cheering for his country,But when it is the match of arch rivals India and Pakistan he still holds a Pakistan flag but he cheers for Indian players.Chacha T20 is an ardent of Virat Kohli and holds the point that he is a player of another level. “Whenever he plays, I get mesmerized by his batting, his passion for the game. ” Chacha says. He is also a fan of India’s Rohit Sharma.

Zaman-Chacha T20 had a plea to Indian authorities, to free Cricket from shackles of politics and to allow Team India and Pakistan play wherever possible in the world, including in Pakistan. “Like cricketers from Sri Lanka and other countries come and play in Pakistan, Indian team should come to Pakistan and play so that the friendship between the two countries becomes strong,” he said.