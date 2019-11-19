Emirates ID fee: FAIC makes new announcement

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC) has made a new announcement on UAE ID fee. FAIC has announced an urgent fee waiver for select residents.The announcement was made on Thursday.

“Elderly people above the age of 70 who are unable to visit the customer services centers are exempted from the urgent service fees at the customer services centers. They have to prove their age with their family book, passport or any other authentic document,” the authority said on Twitter.

Elderly people above the age of 70 who are unable to visit the customer services centers are exempted from the Urgent Service fees at the customer services centers . They have to prove their age with their family book, passport or any other authentic document. pic.twitter.com/dsd43MPNhj — Identity and Citizenship- UAE (@ICAUAE) October 17, 2019

FAIC also warned Emirates ID holders never to share their personal or banking details by phone, adding that the authority never collects such data by phone or email.