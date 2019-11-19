Girls Aadhar check revealed her age, Stopped at Sabarimala Pamba base camp

A girl together with her family was stopped at Pamba base camp by Kerala police after her Aadhar card check revealed her age to be 12 year old.

Her age was entered as 10 years in Online registration.She was withheld in the base camp while her family continued their climb to the hill shrine.Five women are stopped at the base camp up-till now by the police. Kerala police,after the recent Sabarimala verdict of SC to escalate the case to a 7 member bench had decided not allow women of menstruating age to the Shrine of lord Ayyappa, believed to be a divine celibacy by devotees.