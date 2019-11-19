ISRO to launch cartography satellite ‘and 13 nanosatellites

The Indian Space Research organization (ISRO) will launch its cartography satellite named ‘Cartosat-3’ and 13 commercial nanosatellites. The launching of these satellites into sun synchronous orbit will be on November 25.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-XL variant (PSLV-XL) will put into orbit Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites from the US on November 25 informed ISRO. The rocket is expected to lift off at 9.28 a.m.

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third generation agile advanced satellite having high resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees.

The 13 nanosatellites from US is a part of the commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the new company that was set up recently under the Department of Space.