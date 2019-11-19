Kochi airport to suspend daytime flights from November: CIAL issues advisory

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has announced that there will be no daytime flights from tomorrow for four months. The daytime flights are cancelled as the runway of the airport will be closed during this time for re-carpeting works.

The four-month-long runway resurfacing work at Kochi Airport is set to start on Wednesday and there would be flights from 10am to 6pm till March 28, 2020.

Since almost all services have already been rescheduled between 6pm and 10pm, the project period would see cancellation of only five services during the major runway resurfacing period, informed CIAL in a statement.

The winter schedule which became effective from the last week of October has already adjusted the services to the available operational time, which sees the cancellation of only one service in international sector-Maldives service operated by Spice Jet- and four services in domestic sector. Domestic sector is going to have only four cancellations, it said.

CIAL – the seventh busiest airport in the country– handles 240 aircraft movements and 30,000 passengers a day.

The airport which started functioning in 1999 underwent first runway resurfacing work in 2009. The re-surfing is done to ensure the desired level of friction to facilitate precision landing for the aircraft.

CIAL is realigning the lighting system – fixing of central line lights every 15 metres,introduction of new lights at touchdown zones and parking bays, the statement said.