Luis Enrique returns as Spain coach replacing Moreno

Luis Enrique will return as coach of Spain and replace Robert Moreno ahead of Euro 2020, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed on Tuesday.

Moreno took charge in June after Luis Enrique had resigned to take care of his daughter Xana, who died less than three months ago of bone cancer. “Today we can confirm Luis Enrique returns to his position of work,” RFEF president Luis Rubiales said in a press conference at the national team’s training base in Las Rozas.

Moreno’s last match was on Monday, when Spaniards defeated Romania for a dominant 5-0 victory. Rubiales said Luis Enrique has a contract until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and that it will be up to him whether Moreno is offered a chance to resume his previous role as assistant coach. The pair were close friends and also worked together at Barcelona, Celta Vigo and Roma but Moreno appears upset at the manner of his departure.

Federation president Luis Rubiales said it is up to Luis Enrique to decide when to return as coach and added he is welcome when he feels ready.