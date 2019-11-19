Mother allows 6-year-old child to drive on highway at 130 kmph

A video of a 6-year-old child driving a vehicle in a highway at 130 kmph has been viral on the social media. The video was shared on social media by the mother of the kid. After the video went become viral the authorities has started a probe in the matter. The incident took place in Russia.

29-year-old Agina Altynbayeva let her son drive her Hyundai Solaris on an empty highway. The video shows the tachometer touching 130 kmph .

As criticizm has raised against her,Agina Altynbayeva come with a clarification. “I do everything right, and if you think that I am not right, it is your problem,” she wrote.

Altynbayeva was previously criticized for a video in which she drove with a baby on her lap.