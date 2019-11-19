Private bus strike withdrawn

The private bus strike announced by the Private Bus Operators Coordination Committee has been withdrawn. The private bus owners has earlier announced an indefinite bus strike from November 22. The decision came after the meeting with the transport minister A.K.Saseendran.

The bus owners are demanding a hike in the bus charge. The bus owners argue that they are facing loss as the rise in diesel charge and maintenance charge.

The Coordination committee has raised demand that the minimum fare must be increased to 10 rupees. The bus owners also demand to avoid the concession given to students of un-aided and self-financing institutions. They also demanded to reduce the concession rate given to students of aided-government institutions to 50%.

The minister confirmed that a meeting will be called to discuss the issues on December first week.