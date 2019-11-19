‘This is Modi’s emergency’: Sitaram Yechury criticizes police action against JNU students

Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of the CPI(M) criticized the police action against the protesting students of JNU.

“This is Modi’s emergency. The number of police personnel present at the spot of the protest is higher than what we saw during emergency. his is not the right way to deal with democratic protests. The Modi government is trying to provoke the students”, said Sitaram Yechury.

Peaceful demonstration was a democratic right in a democratic society. And beating up students shows the “use of extreme authoritarianism on the part of the government”, adeed Yechury who was the students union president of JNU during emergency.

Thousands of JNU students, carrying placards and chanting slogans, marched towards Parliament on the first day of the winter session on Monday, demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike. , Hundreds of police personnel stopped the students on the Baba Ganganath Marg, around 600 metres from the main gate of the university and some of them were forcefully blocked from moving ahead.