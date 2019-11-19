“The Supreme Court judgement is a faulty judgement”: Yashwant Sinha criticizes Ayodhya verdict

Former union minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha criticised the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya issue. But the former BJP leader also said that the Muslim community should accept it

“The Supreme Court judgement is a faulty judgement, it is full of flaws, but I will still ask the Muslim community to accept the judgement and put the whole thing behind us.”Let us move on. There is no judgement after the SC judgement,” he said.

The former union minister revelaed that senior BJP leaders L K Advani and others were “apologetic and contrite” about the demolition of the Babri Masjid for some time initially, before taking credit for the Ram Mandir agitation later.