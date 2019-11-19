“This Sky & her smile”: Vighnesh Shivan shares romantic picture with Nayanthara: See pics

South-Indian actress Nayanthara celebrated her birthday on Monday. And her boyfriend Tamil filmmaker Vighnesh Shivan has shared a romantic post on social media. Vighnesh Shivan has shared a photo with Nayanthara from New York on social media.

“”This Sky & her smile surreal ????????!! Bringing in her birthday ?? ?? in #newyorkcity #nayanthara #love ???????? This city is so so so beautiful ??! #freezing #nofilter #newyork #brooklynbridge #birthdaygirl #birthday #eve”, Vighnesh captioned the photo on Instagram. In the photo the couple can be seen staring into the eyes of each other on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Nayanthara, who was last seen in Bigil, has taken a break from her hectic schedule. She will be next seen in Darbar along with Rajinikanth.

The duo was spending quality time in New York.The couple also shared a photo with Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi Kapoor.