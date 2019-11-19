The telecom service providers in UAE has once again changed their name. The telecom companies changes their network names on Tuesday. The network were named as ‘CRC 30’ to mark the 30 years of Convention on the Rights of the Child.

November 20, marks the 30 years since the Convention on the Rights of the Child was adopted by the United nations, a convention that was ratified by South Sudan 23 january 2015.

THis convention was the first international meeting. The convention has set of legally binding rights apply to all children in the world.