Wrist spinners difficult to read rather than finger spinners with the Pink ball, says Harbhajan Singh:

The first Day-Night test Cricket series between India and Bangladesh to be played with a Pink ball is raising curiosity on the affects of lighting on the behavior of ball.The series will start on Saturday at Calcutta Eden Gardens Stadium.

“Wrist spinners will have one advantage if you see because it’s going to be very difficult to pick the seam (with black stitches) of pink ball,” Harbhajan said.He explained why wrist spinners are more effective.“When a finger spinner bowls, the ball is released with seam so that there is turn and bounce. When you are bowling the googly, the seam will be scrambled and very difficult to pick,” he explained.

But he exempted Srilankan great Muttiah Muralitharan,who even being a finger spinner could be a killer wicket hunter with his special bowling techiques of Doosra and his own version of Googly. Harbhajan reminded that the extra polish given on the pink ball would be a general challenge for spinners because of less grip on the ball.