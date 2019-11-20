Cabinet approves import of 1.2 lakh tonnes onion

Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to the Food Ministry’s recent decision to import 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions in a bid to improve the domestic availability of the key kitchen staple and check prices.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed about the decision at a media briefing after the Cabinet meeting.
On November 16, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had announced that the government will import 1,00,000 tonnes of onions through state-run MMTC, which has already floated a tender for buying 4,000 tonnes of the commodity from the global market.
The government is also facilitating private imports and also relaxed phytosanitary and fumigation norms till December.
