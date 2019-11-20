Kerala Govt should bring separate law for Sabarimala,says Supreme Court

Supreme Court on Wednesday told the state government of Kerala to bring a separate law in connection with the Lord Ayappa Shrine in Sabarimala. Kerala. Its should be noted that the latest order is only pertaining to the administration of the temple and not about the women’s entry into the shrine. The top court had asked state govt to make law exclusively for the administration of temple and welfare of the pilgrims. The Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala’s Sabarimala opened on Saturday for the two-month long pilgrim season.

The opening of the temple for Mandala Pooja festival came just after the Supreme Court deferred the verdict on the review petition challenging its order allowing entry of women of all ages in the temple. The Supreme Court did not stay its previous order which means women of all age groups will be allowed to enter the temple. However, no protection will be given to the women.