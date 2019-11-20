Madonna drinks her own urine after 3 am ice bath,video goes viral

Singer Madonna recently shared a video of herself in which she can be seen taking an ice bath and drinking a cup of urine at 3 am. The gram was captioned, “ICE TRAY-NEW DRIP – 3 am Ice bath therapy for Madame!! Shall we start an ICE bath challenge? 41 degrees. Best treatment for injuries! #icebath #madamex”

In the video, the singer can be seen gearing up for the ice bath by doing a boxing warmup. She says it is the best way to heal injuries. The temperature of her ice bath was 5 degrees Celcius (41 – degrees Fahrenheit).

The moment she goes in the water, it is evident, how cold the water is and she is seen dancing and singing just to divert her mind from the temperature.

At the end of the video, Madonna can be seen wearing a bathrobe sipping something that looks like urine from a cup. She can also be heard saying, “It is really good to drink urine after you get out of the ice bath.”