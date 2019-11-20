Mammootty creates new record

Malayalam actor mammootty has created a new history. The actor has created a new un parallel record in the history of Filmfare awards.

The actor has been nominated in the best actor category in three different languages in the same year. This is first ever in the history of Filmfare awards.

Mammootty has been nominated in malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages. He has been selected for his acting in ‘Unda’ (Malayalam), ‘Yathra’ (Telugu) and ‘Peranbu’ (Tamil).

The news has been revealed by Malayalam filmmaker Ajay Vasudev. Ajay Vasudev shared the news on his Facebook page.

In ‘Unda’, the actor has played the role of a sub-inspector of Kerala police. In ‘Yathra’, the actor played the role of Y.S.Rajasekhara Reddy, the former CM of Andhra Pradesh. In ‘Peranmbu”, Mammootty portrayed the role of a father of a girl child suffering from capability disorder.