Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed’s funeral details issued

The funeral date of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was issued. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be laid to rest in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 20.

Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Monday. The funeral prayers will be held at Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed The First Mosque in Al Bateen, after the noon prayers. The bereaved family will receive condolences till Friday at Al Mushrif Palace.

Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, the President’s Representative, was the brother of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Flags across the UAE were flown at half-mast as the nation mourned Sheikh Sultan. The UAE had declared a three-day mourning on Monday.

Condolences and tributes for the late leader poured in from the UAE and abroad. Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and Crown Princes offered their sympathies to Al Nahyan Family.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Dr Shawki Allam, Egypt’s Grand Mufti, also expressed his condolences.