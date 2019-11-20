‘Superstar Alliance’: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan ready to join hands

Giving a twist, the politician turned actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan has hinted that they will join hands in future. Both the superstars confirmed that they may form a political alliance and may contest elections together.

“If a situation arises that warrants us to work with each other for the benefit of people of Tamil Nadu, I will work with Kamal Haasan” , said Rajinikanth. he was replying to the mediapersons question about Kamal Hassan’s comment that he will join hands with Rajinikanth.

Kamal Haasan earlier on Tuesday said that he would join hands with Rajinikanth if Tamil Nadu’s development and prosperity depended on it. Kamal Hassan also said that there was nothing ‘wonderous’ about the two getting together as they have been friends for many years.

“We have been together for 44 years. We will join hands together when there is a necessity to do so. Right now, there is plenty of work to do. If Rajinikanth and I need to come together for Tamil Nadu’s development and prosperity, we will do so,” said Kamal Haasan.