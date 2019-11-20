‘ThinkBook 14’, ‘ThinkBook 15’ launched by Lenovo: Specifications and price

Lenovo has launched tow new laptops. The new ThinkBook laptops launched by the company are aimed at business users. The new laptops are ‘ThinkBook 14′, and ThinkBook 15’.

Both the ‘ThinkBook 14′, and ThinkBook 15’ are designed for SMBs. The models are built with zinc-alloy hinges and are powered with up to 10th gen Intel Core i7 6-processor.

Both models feature narrow bezel display design, optional Smart Power On feature. The models have a battery life of 12 hours. The laptops will be available in stores from December 1st week. The starting price is Rs.30,990.

The ThinkBook 14 feature 14-inch full-HD display. The laptop comes with 2TB HDD and up to 1TB M.2 PCle SSD. The ThinkBook 15 has a 15.6-inch full HD display. The laptop has 2TB HDD and up to 1TB M.2 PCle SSD.

both the laptops have 24 GB DDR4 RA. The laptops use USB Type-C (Gen-2), hidden USB port and wi-fi 6 support as well as up to Windows 10 Pro.