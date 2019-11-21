All tickets for first 4 days of India-Bangladesh Day nighter sold out, Sourav Ganguly

he new BBCi chief. Saurav Ganguly speaking at an event said that all the tickets for the first four days of India-Bangladesh Day/night test series had been sold out. Both Indian and Bangladeshi teams have arrived at Kolkatta and are preparing for the test series.

Speaking at an event after the launch of the match mascots ‘Pinku and Tinku’ Ganguly expressed his happiness on the fast clearance of tickets. The first day/night test series being played in India with a Pink ball, the match is the center point of Cricket enthusiasts all over the world. Special decorations and arrangements are made for the match with a big Pink balloon set afloat in the stadium.

Shahid Minar and KMC park are decorated with pink lights and a 3D mapping projection will be made on Tata steel building.