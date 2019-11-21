Big fat military deal of 71,000 Crore rupees between India and US approved by Trump

The Trump administration had green flagged a fat arms deal worth 71000 crore rupees for its South eat ally India. The new arms and ammunitions will strengthen the Indian Navy with 13 MK-45s with 5-inch Calibur,62 Calibur MOT 4 and other cannons and related instruments used by Navy.

The MK 45 cannons are used to fire at enemy destroyer vessels, Fighter aircraft, and Sea-surface bombings. The heavy guns are manufactured by BAE systems land and armaments, USA and will enable the Indian Navy better cop up with enemy threats.