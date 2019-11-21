Godman Swami Nithyananda has fled the country : Police

Self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda, booked in a criminal case related to his ashram in Ahmedabad, has fled the country, with the Gujarat police working to gather concrete evidence against him after taking two of his disciples in remand, officials said on Thursday, 21 November.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against the controversial guru on the charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram here, Yogini Sarvagyapeetham.

Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police RV Asari said Nithyananda has fled abroad, and if required, the Gujarat Police will seek his custody through proper channel.