‘Make cow national animal instead of tiger to end terrorism’ says Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejawar Mutt, Udupi, claimed that our national animal the tiger is responsible for “the increasing terrorism” in the country. He also said that cow should be made the national animal of the country in the place of tiger.

“As tiger is the national animal of the country, there are instances of terrorism. If we make cow the national animal, there will be peace in the country. Cow is the mother of all Indians,” Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji said.

The core characteristic of a tiger and a terrorist is the same and we have committed a mistake by accepting tiger as our national animal, explained Swamiji.

India adopt the cow as the national animal. If we had embraced cow, the symbol of love and innocence, then there would not have been any terrorists born in this country, Swamiji added.

Swami was speaking at the ‘Santa Samagam’ a congregation of saints in Udupi.Baba Ramdev was also present at the saints’ congregation.