Palarivattom fly-over: Kerala High Court orders load test before demolision

In a set back to Kerala govt, Kerala High Court issued a directive, not to demolish the scam ridden Palarivattom fly over before conducting a load test.

An engineers guild had pleaded to the court that the structural tests conducted by various IITs had proved the strength of the bridge and the materials used for construction had maintained quality standards of National Highway Commission. The HC allowed the government to conduct the load test employing any institution and the cost of the test shall be levied from the construction company.

The Palarivattom fly-over soon after commissioning developed potholes, raising a public uproar that the construction is a scam. The engineers guild, however, filed a petition to HC claiming that demolishing the bridge without knowing the reason for potholes would not be productive, to which HC agreed with this ruling.