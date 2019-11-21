Protestors vandalize school staff room after student’s death

Teacher has been suspended in connection with the death of a 9-year-student. Shahla Sherin, a class 5 student, died after she was bitten by a snake inside the classroom.

Other teachers of the Sarvajan HSS have been served with show-cause notices. It was Wayanad DDE Ibrahim Thonikkara who suspended the teacher named Shijin after a preliminary investigation. According to the DDE, Shijin has been found guilty of showing negligence in saving the child. As per reports, Shahla was bitten by the snake around 3.30 pm. However, she was taken to the hospital only after one hour.