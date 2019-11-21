Queen Elizabeth sacks Prince Andrew for his support of Paedophile Epstein on live TV

Prince Andrews had been stripped off royal duties by Queen Elizabeth after his controversial support of his friend and pedophile convict Jeffrey Epstein.

Last night Prince Andrews issued a statement confirming the royal expulsion by his mother the Queen. He will lose his £249,000 annual income from the Sovereign Grant as a result. A TV interview by Prince Andrews triggered days of catastrophic headlines and caused a string of businesses and charities to desert him. Prince Andrews was the Duke of York.

Following lengthy discussions with the Prince of Wales, who is touring New Zealand, the Queen summoned Andrew to Buckingham Palace and told him to step down.