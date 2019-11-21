South-Indian superstar play the role of archaeologist in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’

South-Indian superstar Nagarjuna will play a crucial role in the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The Telugu superstar will come along with Amitabh Bachchan in the film. This is the third film that nagarjuna is doing with Amitabh Bachchan. They worked earlier acted together in ‘Agni Varsha’ and ‘Khuda Gawah’.

Nagarjuna will play the role of an archeologist in the film. His portions in the film were already shot in Varanasi in June.

The film is directed by Aryan Mukherjee. The film is first in Aryan’s trilogy that aims to infuse ancient Indian mythology and science fiction. Ranbir kapoor plays the role of Shiva, a man with supernatural powers. Alia Bhatt plays the role of Isha.