Xiaomi launches Mi Band 3i in India : Price and Features

Xiaomi on Thursday announced the launch of Mi Smart Band 3i. Xiaomi’s new wearable follows the popular Mi Band 4 and is available for pre-order starting today via mi.com. The latest smart band is priced at Rs 1,299. It’s available in Black colour option.

The big difference between Mi Band 3 and Mi Band 3i is that the new version doesn’t have the heart rate monitor. Rest of the specifications and features are more or less the same. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is available online for Rs 1,799.

Mi Band 3i comes with a 0.78-inch AMOLED touch display with 128×80 pixels resolution. The device has 5ATM water resistance ((50 metres in depth for 10 minutes)?and comes with 110mAh battery which is said to deliver up to 20 days of backup. Sensors include 3-axis accelerometer and whereas connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2 BLE. It’s compatible with smartphones with Bluetooth 4.0 and Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 or higher.

Mi Smart Band 3i also comes with “Find Device” option which enables detection of a paired smartphone directly from the band. Some of the top features of Mi Band 3i include calorie counter, ability to reject/accept calls, view messages, sleep monitor, sleep counter, event reminders, app notifications, and timer among others.