‘Chief Minister candidate will be decided during election’: Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth has claimed that the chief minister candidate will be decided during Tamil Nadu Assembly election in 2021. He was responding to the question that who will be the CM candidate among Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan. Earlier Rajini has said that he will make alliance with Kamal’s party “in the interest of Tamil Nadu”

.

“That has to be decided based on the situation at that time. It has to be decided when we start a party and after discussions with our party members. Till then, I am not ready to discuss this issue” , said Rajinikanth.

“The people of Tamil Nadu will 100% percent enact a miracle, a wonder in politics in the 2021 Assembly elections. That is 100% sure,” added the superstar.

Rajinikanth was honoured with the Icon of Golden Jubilee award at International Film Festival of India on Wednesday.