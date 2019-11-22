‘Godman’ Nithyananda has fled India

Gujarat police has informed that the ‘self-styled godman Nithyananda has fled the country. Nithyananda is booked in a criminal case related to his ashram in Gujarat. Gujarat police has arrested two of his disciples in remand.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against Nithyananda on the charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram named Yogini Sarvagyapeetham.

Two of his disciples, Pranpriya and Priyatatva, arrested on Tuesday on kidnapping, illegal confinement and assault, among other charges, were sent to five days police remand by a rural court on Wednesday . The police started investigation after a complaint was registered by Janardhana Sharma , the father of the missing girls.

The two arrested after two children aged 9 to 10 years enrolled at the ashram told the police they were tortured, made to work and kept in illegal confinement at a flat in the city for over ten days. Similar allegations were made by two other children rescued from the ashram on the basis of a complaint filed by their parents, the police said.

The accused persons have been booked under sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person), 344 (wrongful confinement for ten or more days), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 502 (sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 14 of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, the police officer said.

Nithyananda is also an accused in an alleged rape case filed against him in Karnataka.