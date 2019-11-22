Here is the weather forecast for the weekend in UAE

The weather forecast for the coming weekend in UAE has been predicted by National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

As per the weather report released by the NCM, on Friday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy in general and some clouds will appear at times, especially over sea and some eastern and western areas with a probability of some light rain.

“There will be moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times, especially with clouds, with a speed of 20-30 kmph, reaching up to 40 kmph at times. Sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea”, said the report.

The weather is expected to continue to be pleasant on Saturday.

Temperatures in coastal and island areas are expected to be at maximum of 24 to 28-degree Celsius to a minimum of 16 to 22 degrees Celsius. Internal weather is expected to be at maximum of 25-29 degrees and a minimum of 14-18 degrees Celsius.