Only 9% children in India get nutritious food,says Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani on Friday said that only 9 per cent of the children in the country get proper nutritious food.

Speaking during the question hour session in the Lok Sabha, Irani, who represents the Amethi parliamentary constituency in the Lower House, said, “Quality of food is more important than quantity. It is an illusion that malnourishment is only limited to poor families or tribal areas. It is present across the country.”

She further said that even the rich and affluent families are not providing children with nutritious food.

“It has been reflected in NITI Aayog data that only 9 per cent of the population is getting the right kind of nourishing food,” she said.