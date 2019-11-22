Watch Kriti Sanon dancing to Luka Chuppi song : Video

A video of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon dancing to the ‘Coca Cola’ song from her film ‘Luka Chuppi’ is storming internet. The funny part in the video is that the actress is seen wearing a Maharashtrian-style yellow Nauvari sari, lightweight classic Indian jewellery and wears her hair in a neat bun. She is also wearing jewellery in her hair with the traditional Marathi nose pin showing prominently.

“#Throwback to some #BehindTheScene vanity van fun while i waited to be called on set! (wait for the marathi touch..)”, Kriti captioned the video.

Kriti’s last released film ‘Housefull 4’ was a blockbuster. She will be seen next in?Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, ‘Panipat’.