Actor reveals that ‘used to maturbate to Leonardo DiCaprio

Hollywood actor and stand-up comedian Pete Davidson confessed that he had a huge crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. The American comedian admitted this on an interview.

” Yeah well, I used to jerk off to Leonardo DiCaprio, Uhh, like, his acting. I used to have a Huge crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. I had this huge poster of him from ‘ The Beach’ in my room, and there used to be like, Leo love books. Do you remember? Like right then when Titanic came out I was in like third or fourth grade, he was just like, ‘teen milk’. There were love books and I had all of them. He was the coolest”, said the actor in the interview.

He said that later he met Leonardo DiCaprio. ” I have met him twice and I have just shaken hands and run away fast” said Pete Davidson .