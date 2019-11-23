Car skids off flyover, lands on pedestrian ; visuals out : Watch Here

Hyderabad : A car fell down from a flyover on Saturday killing a woman and injuring six others. The car skidded off the Biodiversity flyover and landed on another car. The flyover has a steep turn and driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while speeding. He survived due to airbags deployed in the vehicle. The incident took place at 1 pm on the Biodiversity junction. Several lakh vehicles pass through it every day. The passerby alerted the police and shifted the injured to hospital.

