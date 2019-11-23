Doctors wondered after finding the cause of constant headache of a patient: know why

A group of doctors in a Chinese hospital become wondered after finding out the real reason for the headache of a patient. Zhu Zhong-fa was suffering from headache. The doctors find out that around 700 tapeworms in his body which caused the headache. The tapeworms entered his body after he ate undercooked meat hotpot.

43-year- Zhu Zhong-fa said that having the hotpot he started to suffer headaches and seizures for one month. When symptoms persisted, he visited the First Affiliated Hospital of College of Medicine, Zhejiang University.

The doctors form the e department of infectious disease, found over 700 tapeworms in his brain, chest and lungs. The man was diagnosed with Taeniasis, derived from Taenia Solium which is medical term for tapeworms. Their eggs can enter the body if undercooked or infected meat is consumed. The doctors said that the tapeworms have ’caused damage’ to the patient’s organs.

The parasitic disease can be treated with laxatives and medicines but the dosage and duration of the treatment may vary due to the severeness of the infection. According to World Health Organisation, when tapeworm eggs enter the central nervous system, they can cause neurological symptoms to the patient, including epileptic seizures.