India vs Bangladesh : Indian captain Virat Kohli creates yet another record

Virat Kohli became the first Indian to score a century in a Pink ball Test when he got to the 3-figure score on Day 2 of the ongoing 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Virat surpassed Ricky Ponting to grab 2nd place in the list of captains with the most Test hundreds. Kohli now has 20 hundred as captain while former South Africa captain Graeme Smith leads the pack with 25 tons.

Virat Kohli also went past Steve Smith on the list of batsmen with most hundreds in Test cricket. Kohli is now tied at the 17 spot alongside South Africa’s Graeme Smith and Australia’s Allan Border who also have 27 Test hundreds.